自由空間ナノプリンティング: 3D ナノ加工の画期的な進歩

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月7日、2023年
Researchers from Wuhan University in China and Purdue University have developed an innovative approach to 3D nanoprinting called free-space nanoprinting. This method utilizes an optical force brush to enable precise and spatial writing paths for the creation of 4D functional structures.

Traditionally, 3D nanoprinting has faced challenges such as slow layer-by-layer printing and limited material options due to laser-matter interactions. However, the free-space nanoprinting technique overcomes these limitations by allowing for rapid aggregation and solidification of radicals, resulting in high-accuracy, free-space painting. The process is comparable to Chinese brush painting on paper.

The researchers saw great success with this method, achieving increased printing speeds and successfully printing bionic muscle models derived from 4D nanostructures. These models exhibited tunable mechanical properties in response to electrical signals and showcased excellent biocompatibility.

The field of nanofabrication plays a vital role in the engineering of nanodevices and nanostructures. The semiconductor industry traditionally uses lithography, deposition, and etching techniques to fabricate 3D structures, but the high processing cost and limited material options can hinder flexible fabrication.

Two-photon polymerization-based femtosecond laser direct writing has been utilized in materials science to create complex 3D nanostructures. However, this method is still limited by slow printing speeds, stairwise surface textures, and a limited range of photocurable materials. The free-space laser writing technique explores how photochemical forces can be harnessed to achieve nanopainting using an optical force brush.

Overall, free-space nanoprinting offers promising prospects for the field of 3D nanoprinting. By enabling faster printing speeds and a broader range of material options, it has the potential to revolutionize nanofabrication and pave the way for the development of next-generation products.

ソース：
– Science Advances, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adg0300

By ロバート・アンドリュー

