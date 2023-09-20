都市生活

先史時代の捕食者: 化石化した魚の体内で見つかったアンモナイト

Byロバート・アンドリュー

20月2023日、XNUMX年
Scientists have made an extraordinary discovery while examining a well-preserved ammonite and a fossilized fish it was found with. The surprising find revealed that the fish had actually swallowed the large ammonite, an occurrence that has never been observed before. The ammonite, a type of cephalopod that became extinct millions of years ago, may have caused the fish to drown or block its digestive tract, resulting in fatal consequences for the predator.

The fossil, discovered in Germany in 1977, has been in the collection of the State Museum of Natural History Stuttgart. Two researchers from the museum, Samuel Cooper and Erin Maxwell, recently published a paper in Geological Magazine describing the fish and the ammonite it consumed. The species of fish, Pachycormus macropterus, belonged to an extinct group of marine ray-finned fish called pachycormids. These fish could range from small sizes up to 50 feet long. While the diet of pachycormids is not fully understood, the researchers found evidence that they mainly targeted soft-bodied cephalopods and smaller fish.

The discovery of the fish with the ammonite inside is significant because it provides insight into the feeding behavior and diet of pachycormids. It establishes that the fish occasionally consumed non-shelly cephalopods, which contradicts previous assumptions about their diet. According to Adiel Klompmaker, a curator of paleontology at the University of Alabama Museums, this finding is remarkable and helps in reconstructing ancient food webs more accurately.

The positioning of the ammonite within the fish’s body and the absence of certain bones that would suggest decomposition strongly support the theory that the fish swallowed the ammonite while alive. While there is previous evidence of fish accidentally consuming small ammonite larvae, this new discovery suggests that swallowing the entire ammonite was not accidental.

This unusual fossilized find provides valuable information about ancient marine ecosystems and sheds light on the feeding habits of prehistoric marine predators. It demonstrates the complex interactions and dynamics that existed between species millions of years ago, and pushes our understanding of prehistoric life even further.

ソース：
– Cooper, Samuel, and Maxwell, Erin. “Evidence of predation on an ammonite by the extinct fish Pachycormus (Pachycormidae: Actinopterygii) from the Late Jurassic (early Tithonian) Posidonia Shale of southern Germany.” Geological Magazine, 2021.
– University of Alabama Museums.

By ロバート・アンドリュー

