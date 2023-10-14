NASA’s Psyche probe embarked on a mission to an asteroid covered with rare metal on Friday. This groundbreaking mission marks the first exploration of a metal world, as most asteroids have compositions of rock or ice. Scientists believe that studying this unique asteroid, named Psyche after its target, could provide valuable insights into the inaccessible cores of Earth and other rocky planets. There is speculation that the asteroid may be the remnants of an early world that has been battered over time.

SpaceX successfully launched the Psyche probe from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center amidst cloudy skies. The spacecraft is expected to reach the potato-shaped asteroid in 2029 after a six-year journey. An hour after the launch, ground controllers celebrated the successful separation of the spacecraft from the rocket’s upper stage.

NASA is thrilled to investigate a world made entirely of metal after decades of exploring distant worlds of rock, ice, and gas. Psyche, one of the largest metal-rich asteroids discovered so far, orbits the sun in the outer part of the central asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Its name, derived from Greek mythology, refers to the alluring goddess of the soul. The asteroid measures approximately 144 miles (232 kilometers) across at its widest point and 173 miles (280 kilometers) in length. Studies suggest that it is loaded with metals such as iron, nickel, and possibly silicates, with a primarily gray surface covered in tiny metal grains from cosmic collisions.

The Psyche probe’s $1.2 billion expedition will take a circuitous route to reach the asteroid. In 2026, the spacecraft will fly past Mars to receive a gravitational boost before arriving at the asteroid three years later. It will attempt to enter an orbit around the asteroid, ranging from as far away as 47 miles (75 kilometers) to as close as 440 miles (700 kilometers) until at least 2031.

The spacecraft utilizes xenon gas-fed thrusters for solar electric propulsion, emitting soft blue-glowing pulses. Additionally, an experimental communication technology onboard aims to increase data transfer from deep space to Earth by replacing radio waves with lasers. NASA expects this test to provide over ten times as much data, which could eventually enable the broadcasting of films from the moon or Mars.

Originally scheduled for launch in 2022, the Psyche probe’s flight software testing experienced delays due to management issues. As a result, the spacecraft’s arrival at the asteroid has been pushed back to 2029 from the initial projection of 2026.

