都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

104億XNUMX万年前にウニが深海底に定着したことを示す初の化石証拠

Byガブリエル・ボータ

7月2023日、XNUMX年
104億XNUMX万年前にウニが深海底に定着したことを示す初の化石証拠

Scientists have made a fascinating discovery in the deep sea – fossilized sea urchin spine fragments dating back 104 million years. Previously, it was believed that the deep sea was a relatively young ecosystem, but this finding challenges that notion.

The deep sea has long been considered the possible birthplace of the first simple forms of life on Earth. Understanding how the number of species living on the sea floor has changed over time is critical, as it may reveal the resilience and adaptability of deep-sea ecosystems in the face of catastrophic events and mass extinctions.

The research team unearthed the first fossil evidence of higher invertebrates colonizing the deep-sea floor during the Cretaceous period. Across more than 1,400 sediment samples from boreholes in the Pacific, Southern Ocean, and Atlantic, they discovered over 40,000 fragments of sea urchin spines. These spines, identified by their structure and shape, indicate that sea urchins have continuously inhabited the deep sea for over 100 million years.

By analyzing the morphology of the spines, the researchers observed a significant change at the end of the Cretaceous period, approximately 66 million years ago. This coincided with a catastrophic meteorite impact that caused mass extinctions and disturbances in the deep sea. The post-impact spines were thinner and exhibited less diversity in shape, a phenomenon known as the “Lilliput Effect.” Organisms that survive mass extinctions are often smaller in size, likely due to the scarcity of food resources.

Lead author Dr. Frank Wiese from the University of Göttingen’s Department of Geobiology explains the significance of the findings. The changes in the spines indicate the constant evolution and emergence of new species in the deep sea. Additionally, the researchers observed a correlation between sea urchin biomass and water temperature around 70 million years ago. This allows them to speculate on how the deep sea will be impacted by human-induced global warming.

By shedding light on the deep sea’s history and dynamics, this research provides valuable insights into this enigmatic ecosystem. The study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, expands our understanding of the deep sea and its resilience to environmental changes.

ソース：
– “Researchers Discover First Fossil Evidence of Deep-Sea Floor Colonization by Higher Invertebrates” – PLOS ONE

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

一人暮らしの愛する人の安全を確保するための 8 つのヒント

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

アイオロス衛星の支援再突入の成功: 衛星の廃止措置がより安全に

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

ヒアデス星団にはブラックホールが隠れているのか？

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

テクノロジー

Apple、iPhone 15 で USB-C に切り替える: 強制的な措置だがメリットもある

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

ショウガ：便秘の自然療法

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Starfield が公式にサポートする MOD が 2024 年に登場

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Instagram、フィード投稿を親しい友人と共有する新機能をテスト中

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント