NASAのサイケミッションが打ち上げ成功、打ち上げプロバイダー間の競争が浮き彫りに

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月17日、2023年
NASA’s highly anticipated Psyche mission successfully lifted off from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, alleviating previous concerns over delays. The mission, which aims to explore the metal-rich asteroid Psyche to gain insights into the formation of rocky planets, was launched atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

In addition to studying the asteroid, the spacecraft also carries the Deep Space Optical Communications technology demonstration, which aims to enhance communication bandwidth using optical communications instead of traditional radio frequency communications.

The 279km-wide Psyche asteroid is unique as it will be the first metal-class asteroid ever to be explored. The spacecraft will undergo a commissioning phase and receive a gravity assist from Mars in 2026 before finally reaching the asteroid in 2029. In the coming weeks, the science instruments will be checked, and engineers will test the optical communications technology demonstration.

A notable aspect of the Psyche mission is the use of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, marking a significant milestone for NASA. It is the first time the launcher has been entrusted with NASA’s “most complex and highest priority missions.” This decision was made after a two-and-a-half-year effort to find alternatives to the expensive Space Launch System (SLS).

The reliance on SpaceX highlights the limited options for launch providers in the Western world. Established providers like United Launch Alliance (ULA) are facing challenges in bringing new rockets online due to various factors, including geopolitical conflicts and supply chain disruptions. While ULA hopes to secure alternative engines from Blue Origin, its Vulcan rocket is facing significant delays. The European launch providers are also experiencing setbacks, with the grounding of the Vega-C and schedule slips for Ariane 6.

As the options for launch services diminish, NASA’s choices for its probes and small-sats are also narrowing. The recent incidents, such as Rocket Lab’s launch failure in September, further emphasize the need for alternative launch providers to ensure SpaceX does not become the sole option in the market.

Source: This information is based on an article from The Register.

