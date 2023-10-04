ミュオンと原子核による星の水素燃焼の探求

Researchers have conducted a novel study focusing on muon capture on the deuteron, shedding light on the crucial step in how stars produce energy. The muon is a subatomic particle that interacts with nuclei through the weak force, resembling an electron but with 200 times more weight. When a muon binds with a deuteron (composed of one proton and one neutron), it forms a system with two neutrons, similar to proton-proton fusion where two protons combine to form a deuteron.

The study, published in Frontiers in Physics, was carried out by a team of nuclear theorists from various institutions, including the University of Pisa and the Istituto Nazionale Fisica Nucleare in Italy, the Theory Center at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, and Washington University in St. Louis. The researchers used advanced models derived from chiral effective field theory and consistent currents to investigate muon capture on the deuteron.

By employing this theoretical framework, the researchers were able to identify the principal sources of uncertainties and quantify their effects, ultimately yielding an uncertainty of approximately 2%. This level of uncertainty is currently lower than experimental errors, contributing to ongoing efforts to enhance the accuracy of muon capture measurements.

Furthermore, this study paves the way for using the same theoretical framework to study proton-proton fusion and other processes involved in the hydrogen burning phase of stars. These findings are crucial for scientists as they seek to understand solar neutrino fluxes and accurately model stellar processes.

Moving forward, the researchers aim to expand their study to include muon capture processes on helium-3 and lithium-6, comparing the results with previous studies. They also intend to apply the framework to investigate other weak processes relevant to solar standard models and solar neutrino fluxes. These future endeavors will provide invaluable insights into astrophysical S-factor values at zero energy, along with estimations of the associated theoretical uncertainties.

In conclusion, this study sheds light on the intricate processes of muon capture on the deuteron, providing valuable insights into stellar hydrogen burning. The findings contribute to ongoing efforts to improve measurement accuracy and enhance our understanding of astrophysical phenomena.

Scientific Paper: “Muon capture on deuteron using local chiral potentials” – L. Ceccarelli et al, Frontiers in Physics

米国エネルギー省