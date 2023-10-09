都市生活

ユークリッド宇宙船が宇宙の誤認を克服して暗黒宇宙を調査

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月9日、2023年
The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Euclid spacecraft has successfully located its guiding stars, which it lost due to cosmic misidentification. This development puts Euclid back on track to investigate the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy. Dark matter, which makes up 85% of the matter in the universe, is invisible, while dark energy is responsible for the accelerated expansion of the cosmos.

After its launch on July 1, Euclid reached Lagrange point 2, a gravitationally stable point in the Earth-sun system, where it encountered a problem. The spacecraft’s Fine Guidance Sensor had difficulty finding its guiding stars, crucial for navigation and precise pointing at specific areas in the sky.

The issue was caused by cosmic rays emitted by the sun during periods of high solar activity, which interfered with the Fine Guidance Sensor’s functionality. Additionally, stray light from the sun and solar X-rays further disrupted the spacecraft’s operations. Consequently, Euclid couldn’t identify the star patterns required for navigation, resulting in artifacts and inaccurate observations.

As part of the commissioning phase, the ESA mission control team worked tirelessly to resolve these technical challenges. They developed a software patch that was tested on a model of Euclid before applying it to the actual spacecraft. Following 10 days of testing and updates in orbit, the Fine Guidance Sensor is now functioning as intended, and the guide stars have been located once again.

With these issues ironed out, Euclid is ready to resume its performance verification phase, which will conclude in late November. During this phase, final testing will be conducted before Euclid can embark on its mission to investigate the dark universe. Euclid will survey a third of the sky above Earth, mapping 3D models of galaxies over a span of 10 billion years. By doing so, it aims to unveil the role of dark matter and dark energy in the evolution of the universe.

The successful outcome of these tests paves the way for Euclid to revolutionize our understanding of the dark universe and provide valuable insights into these cosmological mysteries.

