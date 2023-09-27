都市生活

遺伝子組み換え細菌がプラスチック廃棄物を有用な化学物質に変換する

Byガブリエル・ボータ

27月2023日、XNUMX年
A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has revealed the successful engineering of two synthetic bacteria strains capable of transforming plastic waste into valuable chemicals. The engineered bacteria strains, obtained from the soil bacterium Pseudomonas putida, were specifically designed to target polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and convert it into terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol.

The resultant chemicals have a wide range of applications in the manufacturing industry, including the production of insulators, foams, coatings, adhesives, and nylon. This breakthrough study, published in Nature Communications, highlights the potential of engineered bacteria in providing sustainable solutions to the growing crisis of plastic pollution.

In addition to their ability to convert PET into valuable chemicals, the engineered bacteria strains were also found to upcycle plastic by converting it into the biodegradable polymer PHA and muconate. This further emphasizes the potential of microbial engineering in promoting environmental sustainability and finding innovative ways to repurpose and recycle polymers.

The research project received funding from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Future Insight Prize sponsored by Merck KGaA. However, it is important to note that the views expressed in the study are solely those of the authors and do not reflect the official policy of the Department of Defense or the US Government.

This groundbreaking study opens up new avenues for the upcycling of polymers and offers hope in tackling the global plastic waste problem. By harnessing the power of genetically engineered bacteria, scientists may be able to provide sustainable alternatives to conventional plastic production and promote a more environmentally friendly approach to materials manufacturing.

ソース：
– Study: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
– Funding: Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Future Insight Prize sponsored by Merck KGaA.

