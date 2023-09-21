超高密度の奇妙な系外惑星グリーゼ 367 b

The discovery of exoplanets has deepened our understanding of the universe and challenged our existing theories of planetary formation. Among the numerous exoplanets cataloged, Gliese 367 b, also known as Tahay, stands out as an oddball. It is classified as an Ultrashort Period (USP) planet due to its extremely short orbital period of only 7.7 hours. What makes Gliese 367 b even more intriguing is its ultra-dense composition, with a density almost twice that of Earth.

Elisa Goffo, the lead author of a recent study conducted at the University of Turin, compares Gliese 367 b to an Earth-like planet with its rocky mantle stripped away. This suggests that the planet is composed primarily of iron. The research, titled “Company for the Ultra-high Density, Ultra-short Period Sub-Earth GJ 367 b: Discovery of Two Additional Low-mass Planets at 11.5 and 34 Days,” not only refines the measurements of Gliese 367 b’s mass and radius but also reveals the presence of two sibling planets.

The discovery of Gliese 367 b was made using data from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) in 2021. However, the recent study utilized the High-Accuracy Radial Velocity Planet Searcher (HARPS) spectrograph at the European Southern Observatory to obtain more precise measurements. The researchers found that Gliese 367 b has a radius of 70 percent of Earth’s and a mass of 63 percent of Earth’s, making it twice as dense as our planet.

The unusual density of Gliese 367 b suggests that it is likely the core of a once larger planet, having lost its rocky mantle through a catastrophic event or collisions with other protoplanets during its formation. Another possibility is that Gliese 367 b is the remnant of a gas giant that migrated close to its star, resulting in the stripping away of its atmosphere.

The study also revealed the existence of two additional planets in the system, Gliese 367 c and d, which further supports the idea that Ultrashort Period planets are often found in systems with multiple planets. These companion planets, although orbiting close to the star like Gliese 367 b, have lower masses. The presence of the sibling planets provides important clues for understanding the formation process of Gliese 367 b.

The research conducted by Goffo and her colleagues contributes to our knowledge of exoplanets and the diverse range of planetary compositions found in the universe. The findings of this study have implications for our understanding of planetary formation and the potential formation scenarios that gave rise to the ultra-dense oddball planet Gliese 367 b.

ソース：

– “Company for the Ultra-high Density, Ultra-short Period Sub-Earth GJ 367 b: Discovery of Two Additional Low-mass Planets at 11.5 and 34 Days.”

– Elisa Goffo, University of Turin