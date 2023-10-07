都市生活

地球を系外惑星として分析する: LIFE ミッションの可能性

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月7日、2023年
In a recent study, researchers have explored the possibilities of characterizing our planet Earth as an exoplanet using the hypothetical Large Interferometer For Exoplanets (LIFE) space mission. By analyzing thermal spectra from a dataset of Earth observations, the team created mock observations to assess Earth’s potential habitability and investigate the impact of various factors on its characterization.

The study reveals several key findings. First, the researchers determined that Earth can be classified as a temperate habitable planet, with significant abundances of CO2, H2O, O3, and CH4 in its atmosphere. Second, they found that seasonal variations in surface and equilibrium temperature, as well as the Bond albedo (reflectivity), can be detected.

Furthermore, the study shows that the viewing geometry and the unresolved nature of the observations have a minimal impact on Earth’s characterization. However, the variable H2O profile and patchy cloud coverage on Earth can lead to biased retrieval results for the atmospheric structure and trace gas abundances.

Although the direct detection of Earth’s biosphere through atmospheric seasonality remains unlikely due to the limited extent of its seasonal variations in biosignature abundances, the results suggest that LIFE could successfully identify Earth as a planet capable of supporting life. LIFE could detect bioindicators, favorable surface conditions for liquid water, and a temperate climate.

This study highlights the potential of next-generation space missions, like LIFE, in assessing the habitability and potential for life on nearby temperate terrestrial exoplanets. By leveraging advanced technologies and optimized observational strategies, these missions can provide valuable insights into the habitability of exoplanets and their potential for hosting life.

Source: Jean-Noël Mettler, Björn S. Konrad, Sascha P. Quanz, Ravit Helled

