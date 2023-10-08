都市生活

国際宇宙ステーションを発見し、夜空を探索しましょう

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月8日、2023年
If you’re an early riser or find yourself on the road early this Saturday, take a moment to look up at the southwest sky around 6:15am. You’ll be treated to a bright appearance of the International Space Station (ISS) as it crosses the sky. In just over three minutes, it will climb almost overhead before descending towards the eastern horizon and fading out.

This particular sighting of the ISS will be incredibly bright, making it the most prominent object in the sky. However, as it nears the eastern horizon, it will be outshone by Venus, our sister planet. Venus rises early and shines brightly before the sun takes over. Keep an eye on it and you might even be able to see it after sunrise. In fact, Venus and the moon are the only regular celestial objects that can be seen during daylight hours.

Speaking of the moon, on the 24th it will position itself next to the planet Saturn. With the moon in its gibbous state, about three-quarters full, it will be on its way to becoming full by the 29th.

This time is perfect for observing two of our nearest dwarf galaxies. On a clear night in the middle of the month, head to a dark location and give your eyes five minutes to adjust. Without any interference from the moon, you’ll be able to spot the small and large Magellanic clouds in the southern sky. The small Magellanic cloud (SMC) is just southwest of the bright star Achernar, appearing as a small cluster of light. Despite its seemingly insignificant appearance, it actually spans over 18,000 light-years and contains several hundred million stars.

The large Magellanic cloud (LMC) is located just above the star Canopus, near the southern horizon. It is both larger and closer to us than its smaller counterpart, spanning approximately 32,000 light-years and encompassing around 20 billion stars. The LMC is also predicted to merge with our Milky Way galaxy in about 2.4 billion years.

So next time you’re up early or find yourself in a dark place, take a moment to appreciate the wonders of the night sky. Spot the ISS, track Venus, and explore the beauty of the Magellanic clouds and our own Milky Way galaxy.

ソース：
– International Space Station (ISS): https://www.nasa.gov/

