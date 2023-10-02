メシエ31で発見された可能性のある新星

都市生活

Summary: A probable nova has been discovered in Messier 31, also known as the Andromeda galaxy. This discovery was made during an ongoing survey of Messier 31 and Messier 33 by the team at the Virtual Telescope Project. The nova was first spotted on October 1, 2023, using images captured by a 250mm-f/4.5 astrograph. Follow-up observations confirmed the existence of the source and showed it to be marginally brighter than at the time of discovery. Spectroscopy is now needed to definitively determine the nature of this transient object.

The discovery of the probable nova in Messier 31 was made when the team at the Virtual Telescope Project compared newly captured images to archived ones taken a few weeks earlier. The transient object was located in the southwest part of the Andromeda galaxy, with coordinates at RA: 00 40 29.67 and Decl.: +40 51 41.4. Its magnitude was estimated to be R=17.9.

To verify whether this was a known object, the team searched various catalogues but found no sources at that position. This led them to classify the transient as a probable nova in M31 and report it to the Central Bureau for Astronomical Telegrams (CBAT).

Further observations were conducted on the following night, which confirmed the existence of the source and showed it to be slightly brighter than initially observed. A higher resolution image taken with the C14 robotic unit clearly separated the transient from a nearby star. An animation comparing the October 2 image with one from September 11, 2023, highlighted the appearance of the transient.

In order to definitively determine the nature of this object, spectroscopy is required. The team plans to continue observing and studying this source for as long as it remains visible.

Source: Virtual Telescope Project

