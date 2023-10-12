都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

極端な暴風雨が乾燥地域の断崖の形態に及ぼす影響

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月12日、2023年
極端な暴風雨が乾燥地域の断崖の形態に及ぼす影響

This article explores the response of erosional systems to changes in rainfall patterns in the context of a changing climate. Specifically, it focuses on desert escarpments, which are long cliffs formed by tectonic activity, and their sensitivity to rare rainfall events.

The study conducted by Shmilovitz et al. seeks to understand the effects of different metrics of rainfall, including intensity, frequency, and average annual rainfall, on the erosion of an escarpment in the arid region of Israel. The researchers utilize a downscaled climate model to estimate the nature and distribution of rainfall along the escarpment.

Interestingly, the study reveals a counter-intuitive observation – drier regions show greater evidence of erosion. This observation can be explained by more intense storms occurring in the drier region. These intense storms generate greater overland flow, which has the potential to transport the relatively coarse escarpment material.

The research highlights the significance of climate variability in driving erosional processes in arid regions. It underscores how extreme rainstorms, despite their rarity, can have a substantial impact on the morphology of escarpments.

This study contributes to our understanding of the complex relationship between changing climate, rainfall patterns, and geomorphological processes. By studying specific examples like desert escarpments, researchers can gain insights into how erosion responds to environmental changes.

定義：

– Erosional systems: Refers to the processes and landforms associated with the wearing away and removal of rock, soil, or other materials on the Earth’s surface.
– Escarpment: A steep slope or long cliff, typically formed by the movement of the Earth’s crust or erosion.
– Geomorphology: The scientific study of the origin and evolution of Earth’s landforms, including mountains, valleys, and coastal features.

Source: Shmilovitz, Y., Marra, F., Enzel, Y., Morin, E., Armon, M., Matmon, A., et al. (2023). The impact of extreme rainstorms on escarpment morphology in arid areas: insights from the central Negev Desert. Journal of Geophysical Research: Earth Surface, 128, e2023JF007093.

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

女性は短期的な恋愛では体力を好むが、長期的な成功には親和的なユーモアを好む

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

金環日食を安全に観察・撮影するためのガイド

10月13日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

宇宙の衛星: 電波天文学への脅威と宇宙とのつながり

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

女性は短期的な恋愛では体力を好むが、長期的な成功には親和的なユーモアを好む

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

金環日食を安全に観察・撮影するためのガイド

10月13日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

宇宙の衛星: 電波天文学への脅威と宇宙とのつながり

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

オゾンにさらされた大豆のストレスレベルの測定に蛍光を使用

10月13日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント