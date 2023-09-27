都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

Complications Arise for ESA’s Euclid Space Telescope

Byロバート・アンドリュー

27月2023日、XNUMX年
Complications Arise for ESA’s Euclid Space Telescope

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Euclid space telescope experienced some complications shortly after its successful launch on July 1. One issue that arose was the failure of the Fine Guidance Sensor (FGS) to track faint stars. The FGS is an important component that helps orient the telescope by locking onto known stars. While extensive testing can be done on the ground, simulating real space conditions is difficult and factors like cosmic rays cannot be fully accounted for. As a result, mission control had to extend the commissioning phase to develop a software update to address the anomaly. The ESA is optimistic that this update has resolved the problem.

Another problem that was encountered was the presence of strange streaks of light in Euclid’s images. This issue was later traced back to the sun. Euclid is positioned at the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 2, along with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Despite being in Earth’s shadow and equipped with a sunshield, a small part of one of Euclid’s thrusters reflected some light that managed to evade the sunshield. This stray light appears in approximately 10% of the Visible light instrument (VIS) images.

The impact of this stray light on Euclid’s mission is still uncertain. However, the initial tests following the software update for the FGS appear promising, with the telescope now able to detect more stars. Further observations are needed to fully evaluate the situation. Euclid’s mission is aimed at studying the “dark universe,” focusing on dark matter and dark energy. The ESA remains hopeful that the complications encountered by Euclid can be resolved to ensure the mission’s success.

出典: ESA (欧州宇宙機関)

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

チャンドラヤーン3号モジュールの科学機器が将来の系外惑星研究に十分なデータを送信

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

チャンドラヤーン-3: ヴィクラム・ランダーとプラギャン・ローバーの希望は薄れる

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

JWSTの観測は、太陽系外惑星TRAPPIST-1bの測定を妨害する恒星の汚染を示唆している

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

チャンドラヤーン3号モジュールの科学機器が将来の系外惑星研究に十分なデータを送信

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

チャンドラヤーン-3: ヴィクラム・ランダーとプラギャン・ローバーの希望は薄れる

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

JWSTの観測は、太陽系外惑星TRAPPIST-1bの測定を妨害する恒星の汚染を示唆している

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

さらなる危機一髪: 小惑星 2023 SW6 が地球に接近

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント