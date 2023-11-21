スニッフルズのご紹介: 上部呼吸器疾患に対する革新的な解決策

According to research conducted by Intrivo™, a digital health company and parent company of On/Go, there are over a billion reported cases of colds each year in the U.S. Shockingly, only 10% of patients seek treatment, leading to an endless cycle of cold and flu that places a heavy burden on families, doctors, employers, and the government. To address this concern, On/Go™, a leading health technology platform, has launched Sniffles™, an innovative direct-to-consumer (D2C) home care medication kit designed to alleviate symptoms associated with colds, flu, and other upper respiratory conditions. Not only does Sniffles offer affordable relief, but it also aims to minimize the spread of illness and viruses.

Sniffles is an e-commerce and telehealth option that provides users with a comprehensive solution to sleep better, reduce fever, alleviate congestion, soothe an itchy throat, heal dry and chapped lips, relax, and boost the immune system. With this groundbreaking home care medication kit, On/Go extends its commitment to mitigating upper respiratory diseases, providing an accessible remedy for the more than one billion colds reported in the U.S. each year.

The Sniffles kit comprises carefully selected packaging and materials, housed within a convenient zippered case. These include paperboard cartons for the COVID test, multi-symptom box, and lozenges, a foil pouch for tea sachets, an HDPE tube for immunity tabs, an LDPE tissue bag, and polypropylene containers for the nasal inhaler and lip balm. To ensure the highest standards of quality, On/Go collaborates with trusted partners in the production of these components.

To enhance the user experience, On/Go conducted extensive research and testing to design packaging that combines inspiration from first-aid kits with the branding of Intrivo’s COVID-19 test packaging. The result is a visually appealing and reusable package that reflects the brand’s optimism, hope, and cheerfulness. Additionally, On/Go custom-designed a font that incorporates a unique nose-shaped “L” in the brand name, reinforcing the kit’s purpose of providing relief for upper respiratory illnesses.

Sniffles is designed with patient adherence and ease-of-use in mind. The kit includes a smart deep-link QR code that directs users to a dedicated app, offering a discounted telehealth experience to encourage continued engagement. With Sniffles, patients gain access to 24/7 expert medical care through integrated telehealth services, which are conveniently linked with CVS MinuteClinic for in-person support. By simplifying the testing and medication process and providing easy access to professional guidance, Sniffles empowers individuals to take control of their health from the comfort of their own homes.

To ensure widespread availability, Sniffles can be purchased through various rapid delivery retailers such as DoorDash, Amazon, and Walmart.com. Alternatively, customers can acquire it directly through the On/Go app or Sniffles website. Sniffles represents a significant step forward in combating upper respiratory ailments, offering rapid, efficient, and cost-effective relief to individuals seeking a comprehensive solution to their symptoms.

よくある質問

1. How does Sniffles help alleviate symptoms of upper respiratory conditions?

Sniffles is a home care medication kit that provides a range of essential medications, top-of-the-line devices, and 24/7 telehealth access. It offers relief from symptoms such as congestion, fever, sore throat, dry lips, and more.

2. Can I receive a diagnosis through Sniffles?

Yes, Sniffles offers a comprehensive solution by allowing users to complete a diagnosis within the On/Go app. This assessment is then reviewed by the On/Go medical team, who may prescribe antiviral medication if necessary.

3. Where can I purchase Sniffles?

Sniffles is available through rapid delivery retailers like DoorDash, Amazon, and Walmart.com. It can also be purchased directly through the On/Go app or Sniffles website.

4. How does telehealth access work with Sniffles?

Sniffles provides easy access to 24/7 telehealth services for expert medical care. These services are integrated with CVS MinuteClinic, allowing users to consult with healthcare professionals virtually or in person for additional support.