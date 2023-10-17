都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

新しい研究が免疫系タンパク質に光を当てる

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月17日、2023年
新しい研究が免疫系タンパク質に光を当てる

A recent study conducted by the Bridge Institute at the USC Michelson Center for Convergent Bioscience, in collaboration with international teams from India, Australia, and Switzerland, has provided insights into the intricate dance of our body’s defenses against harmful invaders. The research focused on certain immune system proteins that play pivotal roles in our immune response, particularly in diseases such as COVID-19, rheumatoid arthritis, neurodegenerative diseases, and cancer.

At the heart of our immune response is the complement cascade, a series of events triggered when potential threats are detected. This process generates protein messengers known as C3a and C5a, which activate specific receptors on cells, initiating a cascade of internal signals. However, the precise mechanisms of these receptors, especially C5aR1, have long remained a mystery.

Using the advanced technique of cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), the researchers were able to capture detailed images of these receptors in action. These images revealed the interactions between the receptors and molecules, as well as the changes in shape and the transmission of signals within the cell upon activation.

The findings of this study provide significant and comprehensive insights into a crucial receptor family within the immune system, according to Cornelius Gati, the study’s lead author and assistant professor at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. The research opens up potential avenues for the development of drugs targeting these receptors in the treatment of various diseases.

This research, published in the journal Cell, contributes to our understanding of the complexities of our immune system and lays the foundation for future studies aiming to utilize the power of our body’s natural defenses.

ソース：

– Original article: “New research from the Bridge Institute offers insights into immune system proteins” (USC News)

– Study authors: Cornelius Gati, Ravi Yadav, Htet Khant, Manish Yadav, Jagannath Maharana, Shirsha Saha, Parishmita Sarma, Chahat Soni, Vinay Singh, Sayantan Saha, Manisankar Ganguly, Samanwita Mahapatra, Sudha Mishra, Ramanuj Banerjee, Arun Shukla, Xaria Li, Trent Woodruff, Mohamed Chami

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

小惑星 33 ポリヒムニア: 謎に満ちた超高密度の存在

10月19日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

科学者たちが現生人類におけるネアンデルタール人のDNA分布を分析

10月19日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

HIV感染者は新型コロナウイルス感染症再感染のリスクが高い、研究結果

10月19日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

小惑星 33 ポリヒムニア: 謎に満ちた超高密度の存在

10月19日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

科学者たちが現生人類におけるネアンデルタール人のDNA分布を分析

10月19日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

HIV感染者は新型コロナウイルス感染症再感染のリスクが高い、研究結果

10月19日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

今週末、オンタリオ州でオリオン座流星群が見られる場所

10月19日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント