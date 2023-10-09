都市生活

国際宇宙ステーションのロシア部分から液体が漏れる

10月9日、2023年
Liquid has leaked from the Russian portion of the International Space Station (ISS), but the crew is not in immediate danger, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos. The leak is coming from the external radiator circuit of the Nauka module, which was delivered to the station in 2012. Roscosmos assures that there is no threat to the orbiting laboratory.

This incident follows a recent mission in which two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut returned to Earth after spending a year at the ISS. Originally planned for six months, their mission was extended due to a previous leak. The Soyuz spacecraft they used to travel to the ISS was damaged, likely due to a small meteorite impact. To compensate, Moscow launched another rocket without a crew to complete the planned mission.

The leak serves as a reminder of the challenges faced in space missions and the importance of prompt and effective repairs. The ISS has been a venue for cooperation between the United States and Russia, providing a rare opportunity for collaboration despite political tensions. Both countries have been utilizing the ISS for scientific research and technological advancements.

As space agencies work together to overcome obstacles, incidents like this reinforce the need for continuous monitoring and maintenance of the ISS. The safety and well-being of the crew remain a top priority, and Roscosmos is committed to resolving the leak and ensuring the long-term stability of the International Space Station.

定義：
– International Space Station (ISS): A habitable artificial satellite that serves as a space laboratory and living quarters for astronauts from various countries.
– ロスコスモス: 国内の宇宙活動を担当するロシアの宇宙機関。

