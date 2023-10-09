都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

ISSロシア部分から液体漏れ、乗組員は無事

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月9日、2023年
ISSロシア部分から液体漏れ、乗組員は無事

Liquid coolant has leaked from the Russian portion of the International Space Station (ISS), but the crew members are not in danger, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos. The leak occurred in the Nauka module’s external radiator circuit, which was delivered to the station in 2012. Roscosmos reassured the public that there was no immediate threat to the orbiting laboratory.

Last month, two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut returned to Earth after spending a year on the ISS. Originally, the mission was scheduled to last only six months. However, a leak in the Soyuz spacecraft occurred, possibly due to a small meteorite impact. As a result, a new rocket was sent without a crew to replace the Soyuz and carry out the remainder of the mission.

During their year-long stay, the Russian and American crew members worked together amidst increasing tensions between their respective nations. The conflict in Ukraine has strained relations between Washington and Moscow, making the cooperation on the ISS a notable example of collaboration.

The coolant leak is an unexpected occurrence, but Roscosmos has assured the public that the crew’s safety is not at risk. Investigations will be carried out to determine the cause of the leak and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

ソース：
– Phys.org

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

ユークリッド宇宙望遠鏡がミッションを再開

10月11日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

NASA、これまでに収集された最大の小惑星サンプルの初画像を公開

10月11日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

オンライン プライバシーにおける Cookie の重要性を理解する

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ユークリッド宇宙望遠鏡がミッションを再開

10月11日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

NASA、これまでに収集された最大の小惑星サンプルの初画像を公開

10月11日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

オンライン プライバシーにおける Cookie の重要性を理解する

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

高リスク地域における環境センサーの脆弱性

10月11日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント