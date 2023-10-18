都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

難燃剤としてのカカオポッドの殻の可能性

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月18日、2023年
難燃剤としてのカカオポッドの殻の可能性

Researchers have discovered that discarded cocoa pod husks could be transformed into flame retardant materials, according to an article published in ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering. Every year, about 24 million tons of cocoa pod husks are produced as waste. Typically, the beans and pulp are used to make chocolate, while the husks are discarded. However, cocoa pod husks contain lignin, a tough lipid polymer that can serve as a renewable replacement for some petroleum-derived substances like flame retardants.

The researchers, led by Nicholas J. Westwood, explored the possibility of extracting high-quality lignin from cocoa pod husks for practical applications. They obtained the husks, milled them into a powder, and then processed them using a standard lignin extraction method called the butanosolv process. The resulting isolated lignin was found to be of high purity and free from contaminants.

To transform the lignin into a flame retardant material, the researchers modified it through a series of chemical steps. They integrated a fire suppressant molecule called DOPO into the lignin polymer structure. Experimental tests showed that the modified lignin charred when heated, indicating its potential as an effective flame retardant.

While the researchers plan to conduct human safety tests in the future, this finding offers a promising outlook for utilizing cocoa pod husks as a valuable resource that would otherwise go to waste.

参照：
Davidson DJ, Lu F, Faas L, et al. Organosolv pretreatment of cocoa pod husks: isolation, analysis, and use of lignin from an abundant waste product. ACS Sustainable Chem Eng. 2023;11(39):14323-14333. doi:10.1021/acssuschemeng.2c03670

Source: Material adapted from ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering.

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

NASA、宇宙から見た「リング・オブ・ファイア」日食の写真を共有

10月19日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

流星の衝突現場には200億年前の大気のスナップショットが保存されている

10月19日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

私たちが生きているうちに火星に植民地化できるでしょうか？

10月19日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

NASA、宇宙から見た「リング・オブ・ファイア」日食の写真を共有

10月19日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

流星の衝突現場には200億年前の大気のスナップショットが保存されている

10月19日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

私たちが生きているうちに火星に植民地化できるでしょうか？

10月19日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

ヴァージン・ギャラクティック、宇宙船を研究用の準軌道宇宙ラボに改造

10月19日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント