宇宙から海流をモニタリングする重要性

10月6日、2023年
Monitoring the ocean’s surface and currents from space is becoming increasingly important as the world warms. The Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) mission, launched by NASA and CNES, will provide scientists with a better understanding of the ocean’s surface and its crucial role in weather and climate. However, in order to make the most of the satellite observations, it is necessary to compare them with measurements made at surface level. To gather essential ocean data under the satellite’s path, researchers are heading out to sea on the RV Investigator, a state-of-the-art research vessel.

The global network of ocean currents is being disrupted by climate change. The deep “overturning circulation” that transports carbon, heat, oxygen, and nutrients is slowing down, while surface ocean currents are becoming more energetic. Fast, narrow rivers of seawater, known as western boundary currents, are also experiencing dramatic changes. These currents are responsible for transporting heat from the tropics to the poles, and they have been warming two to three times faster than the global average in recent decades. Destabilization of these currents will have significant impacts on local weather patterns and marine ecosystems, affecting millions of people.

The SWOT satellite mission will provide researchers with accurate measurements of the sea surface, allowing them to estimate ocean currents flowing underneath. By measuring the height of the sea surface and utilizing the Coriolis force, oceanographers will be able to reveal ocean currents in greater detail than ever before. However, to fully understand and validate satellite measurements, it is necessary to compare them with observations made on Earth.

A voyage aboard the RV Investigator will study ocean dynamics off Australia’s southeast coast, using scientific equipment such as floating buoys and drifters to measure the movement of currents in real-time. This collaborative effort by scientists worldwide will help improve weather forecasts, climate risk assessment, and predictions. Through a combination of space observations, data collected at sea, and understanding playground physics, researchers aim to gain a better understanding of how our oceans are changing.

ソース： 会話

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

