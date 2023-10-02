都市生活

10月2日、2023年
中国の次期月探査計画、パキスタンからペイロードを運ぶ

China’s next lunar mission, the Chang’e-6, scheduled for 2024, will include a payload from Pakistan as part of their increased cooperation in the space sector. The mission’s goal is to bring back samples from the far side of the moon, which has not yet been explored by humans. The far side of the moon contains the Aitken Basin, a significant lunar landform with scientific value. The mission aims to land in the South Pole-Aitken Basin and collect samples from different regions and ages.

To promote international cooperation, the Chang’e-6 mission will carry payloads and satellite projects from various countries and regions. These include France’s DORN radon detection instrument, the European Space Agency’s negative ion detector, Italy’s laser retroreflector, and Pakistan’s CubeSat. The CubeSat is a miniaturized satellite from Pakistan, which shows the country’s growing involvement in space exploration.

Pakistan has also expressed interest in joining China’s Tiangong space station and its ambitious lunar base on the South Pole. Earlier this year, Pakistan sent seeds to the Chinese space station for research purposes.

The lunar far side, also known as “the dark side of the Moon,” is the side that faces away from the Earth and remains largely unexplored. To enable communication between the far side of the moon and Earth, China plans to launch the relay satellite Queqiao-2, or Magpie Bridge-2, in the first half of 2024.

This collaboration between China and Pakistan in space exploration demonstrates the strengthening bonds between the two all-weather friends. It also signifies the growing importance of international cooperation in advancing scientific knowledge and exploration beyond Earth’s boundaries.

定義：
– Chang’e-6: China’s next lunar mission, aimed at landing on the far side of the moon to collect samples.
– Payload: Equipment or instruments carried by a spacecraft.
– CubeSat: A miniaturized satellite used for various purposes.
– Aitken Basin: One of the three major lunar landforms, located on the far side of the moon.
– Tiangong: China’s space station.
– Queqiao-2: China’s relay satellite to facilitate communication with the far side of the moon.

ソース：
– 中国国家航天局 (CNSA)
– 新華社通信
– The Global Times newspaper
– 夜明け新聞

