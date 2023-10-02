都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

中国の嫦娥6号衛星ミッション、パキスタンの衛星を運ぶ

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月2日、2023年
中国の嫦娥6号衛星ミッション、パキスタンの衛星を運ぶ

China’s upcoming space mission, Chang’e 6, set to be launched in the first half of 2024, will also include a satellite from Pakistan. The China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced that the Chang’e 6 mission will carry payloads from Pakistan, as well as the European Space Agency (ESA), France, and Italy.

The Chang’e 6 mission aims to test for radioactive gas using French instruments, along with the ESA’s Negative Ion Detector and Italy’s Valle Brett Radar System. Pakistan’s CubeSat satellite will also be sent to the moon’s orbit as part of this mission.

China is actively accelerating its International Lunar Research Station project, and more international partnerships are expected to emerge as a result. The CNSA stated that the Chang’e 6 mission will carry payloads and satellites from four countries to enhance international cooperation.

This mission will be the first to collect samples from the dark side of the moon and bring them back to Earth. Previous missions had only collected samples from the near surface of the moon. The primary objective of the Chang’e 6 mission is to gather samples from various parts of the moon to gain a better understanding of its age. Following this mission, China plans to send the Chang’e 7 robotic mission to the moon’s south pole to search for signs of ice and study the region’s atmosphere and weather.

The Chang’e 8 mission will mark the end of the Chang’e missions and is intended to potentially establish a research station on the moon. It is worth noting that China previously achieved a significant milestone in 2013 when its Chang’e 5 mission successfully collected samples from the moon and brought them back to Earth, making China the third country in the world to do so after the United States and Russia.

ソース：
– Pakistan launches remote sensing satellite PakTES-1A. Retrieved from (source URL)
– China’s Chang’e-5 mission brings back moon samples. Retrieved from (source URL)

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

NASAのジェームズ・ウェッブ望遠鏡が遠い惑星の生命の潜在的な兆候を検出

10月4日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

北京が将来の月探査と研究基地を計画する中、中国の月探査が前進

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

Athena: ニューサウスウェールズ州の山火事と戦う AI を活用した火災モデリング システム

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

NASAのジェームズ・ウェッブ望遠鏡が遠い惑星の生命の潜在的な兆候を検出

10月4日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

北京が将来の月探査と研究基地を計画する中、中国の月探査が前進

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

Athena: ニューサウスウェールズ州の山火事と戦う AI を活用した火災モデリング システム

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船が歴史的な小惑星サンプルを地球に帰還

10月4日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント