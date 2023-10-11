都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

中国最大の電波望遠鏡が新たな高速電波バーストを検出

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月11日、2023年
中国最大の電波望遠鏡が新たな高速電波バーストを検出

Chinese scientists have made a new discovery in the field of astrophysics with the detection of a fast radio burst (FRB) using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), located in southwest China’s Guizhou Province. FRBs are mysterious radio flashes that last only a few thousandths of a second and originate from deep space. Their origins remain unknown, and this discovery adds to the growing body of research on these enigmatic phenomena.

The research team, from a local key laboratory of information and computing science under Guizhou Normal University, analyzed the massive survey data of FAST and identified a faint radio signal named FRB 20200317A. They reported this finding to the international astronomical community through the Astronomer’s Telegram.

FAST, the world’s largest single-dish radio telescope, measures 500 meters in diameter, with a reception area equivalent to 30 standard football fields. Located in a naturally deep and round karst depression, it started its operations on January 11, 2020. Since then, it has been dedicated to the detection of FRBs and has already captured the first four non-repeating FRBs in 2020.

The significance of this discovery lies in the potential insights it can provide into various astrophysical problems. By studying FRBs, scientists hope to uncover more information about their origin and nature, which could shed light on the mysteries of the universe.

This latest finding showcases the impressive capabilities of China’s FAST telescope and highlights the contributions of Chinese scientists to the field of astrophysics. As the research continues, it is expected that further discoveries and advancements in our understanding of FRBs will be made.

出典：新華社通信

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

女性は短期的な恋愛では体力を好むが、長期的な成功には親和的なユーモアを好む

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

金環日食を安全に観察・撮影するためのガイド

10月13日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

宇宙の衛星: 電波天文学への脅威と宇宙とのつながり

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

女性は短期的な恋愛では体力を好むが、長期的な成功には親和的なユーモアを好む

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

金環日食を安全に観察・撮影するためのガイド

10月13日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

宇宙の衛星: 電波天文学への脅威と宇宙とのつながり

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

オゾンにさらされた大豆のストレスレベルの測定に蛍光を使用

10月13日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント