都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

China’s Tiangong Space Station Plans to Expand Modules by 2030

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月5日、2023年
China’s Tiangong Space Station Plans to Expand Modules by 2030

China has revealed its ambitious plans to expand its existing space station, Tiangong, by increasing its modules from three to six in the coming years. The goal is to provide an alternative platform for near-Earth missions, particularly for astronauts from other nations, as the International Space Station (ISS) approaches the end of its operational lifespan, expected around 2030. The announcement was made by the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) during the 74th International Astronautical Congress.

Tiangong, which translates to “Sky Palace,” is China’s latest venture into space, succeeding the Tiangong-1 and Tiangong-2 modules. Currently, Tiangong has three modules and weighs around 96,000 kg, with dimensions of 55.6 meters in length and 39 meters in width. To expand its capabilities, China plans to add three more modules, with the fourth module, named “Xuntian,” scheduled for launch in 2024. Tiangong orbits Earth at altitudes ranging from 340 to 450 kilometers, similar to the trajectory of the ISS, but it is smaller and lighter, with only three modules compared to the ISS’s 16.

The International Space Station Program is a collaboration of space agencies from the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan, and Canada. It involves international flight crews, launch vehicles, operations, training facilities, and scientific research. China, however, is not a participant in this program. With the ISS approaching decommissioning, China aims to solidify its position as a major player in space exploration by 2030.

ソース：
– Hindustan Times – https://www.hindustantimes.com/science/china-plans-to-expand-modules-of-its-tiangong-space-station/story-jAJYaBGVgMEM9p20PsUlQJ.html

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

オンライン マーケティングにおける Cookie の同意とプライバシーの重要性

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

コズミック・クリフ: 隠された星の誕生を明らかにする

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

パーサヴィアランス・ローバーの次の目的地: ジュラビ・ポイント

10月7日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

オンライン マーケティングにおける Cookie の同意とプライバシーの重要性

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

コズミック・クリフ: 隠された星の誕生を明らかにする

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

パーサヴィアランス・ローバーの次の目的地: ジュラビ・ポイント

10月7日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

ジェームズ・ウェッブ宇宙望遠鏡が初期銀河に関する驚くべき発見を明らかに

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント