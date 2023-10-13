都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

タンパク質分解の解読: ユビキチンリガーゼ機能への洞察

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月13日、2023年
タンパク質分解の解読: ユビキチンリガーゼ機能への洞察

Researchers have made significant strides in understanding the complex process of protein degradation by combining cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) and deep learning techniques. This breakthrough study sheds light on the function of a key ubiquitin ligase, offering valuable insights into diseases like cancer.

Protein degradation is an essential process for maintaining cellular homeostasis. It involves the targeted breakdown and recycling of unwanted proteins, influencing cellular activities such as cell cycle regulation, cell death, and immune response. At the center of this process is the proteasome, a cellular recycling hub. Proteins marked for degradation carry a molecular tag made up of a chain of ubiquitin molecules, which is attached by enzymes called ubiquitin ligases.

Studying the polyubiquitination process has been historically challenging due to its rapid and complex nature. To overcome this hurdle, scientists from the Vienna BioCenter and UNC School of Medicine combined cryo-EM with deep learning algorithms. This innovative approach allowed them to capture the step-by-step process of polyubiquitination and visualize the intricate molecular interactions involved.

The researchers focused on the Anaphase-Promoting Complex/Cyclosome (APC/C), a ubiquitin ligase that plays a crucial role in the cell cycle. They were able to unravel the mechanics of how APC/C attaches ubiquitin signals, which was previously unknown. Using neural networks, they reconstructed the dynamic movements of APC/C during polyubiquitination, achieving a first in protein degradation research.

Collaboration was key to the success of this study, with researchers from various teams contributing to the software development and validation of the findings. The significance of this research extends beyond its immediate impact, paving the way for future investigations into the regulation of other ubiquitin ligases. Ultimately, these insights will deepen our understanding of protein metabolism and its implications for human health and diseases, including cancer.

ソース：
– “Time-resolved cryo-EM (TR-EM) analysis of substrate polyubiquitination by the RING E3 anaphase-promoting complex/cyclosome (APC/C)” by Tatyana Bodrug et al., Nature Structural & Molecular Biology. DOI: 10.1038/s41594-023-01105-5

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

私たちの足の下の音: 音響パターンを通して明らかにされる岩の安定性

10月15日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

不妊研究の先駆者、柳町隆三氏が95歳で死去

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

インド初の太陽探査ミッションAditya-L1、XNUMX月にラグランジュ点に到達

10月15日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

私たちの足の下の音: 音響パターンを通して明らかにされる岩の安定性

10月15日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

不妊研究の先駆者、柳町隆三氏が95歳で死去

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

インド初の太陽探査ミッションAditya-L1、XNUMX月にラグランジュ点に到達

10月15日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

若い天文学者が日食の魔法を受け入れる

10月15日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント