リッカルド・ジャッコーニの遺産: 先駆的な X 線天文学

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月6日、2023年
Riccardo Giacconi, an Italian American astrophysicist, made groundbreaking contributions to the field of X-ray astronomy, earning him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2002. Often referred to as the “father of X-ray astronomy,” Giacconi’s pioneering work opened a new window to observe the universe and uncover the hidden secrets of celestial objects.

Born on October 6, 1931, in Genoa, Italy, Giacconi’s career in astrophysics was marked by numerous discoveries and advancements. In the early 1960s, he developed instruments and techniques to detect X-rays from celestial objects, overcoming the challenge of Earth’s atmosphere absorbing these rays. His work led to the discovery of various X-ray sources in the sky, including the first X-ray binary system, Scorpius X-1, and the famous X-ray source Cygnus X-1, now believed to be a black hole.

Giacconi held leadership positions in prominent astrophysical organizations and institutions, such as the American Astronomical Society, the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI), and the European Southern Observatory (ESO). His leadership played a crucial role in advancing the field of astronomy.

On December 9, 2018, Giacconi passed away in San Diego, California, leaving behind a remarkable legacy. His pioneering work in X-ray astronomy not only earned him the Nobel Prize but also paved the way for future generations of astronomers and astrophysicists to explore the cosmos in unprecedented ways.

Riccardo Giacconi’s legacy remains synonymous with the field of X-ray astronomy. His contributions have inspired scientific research and continue to shape our understanding of the universe. Through his groundbreaking discoveries and advancements, Giacconi opened up new frontiers of knowledge, forever leaving his mark on the field of astrophysics.

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

