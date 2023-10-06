都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

ヨーロッパ人は15,000年前に人食いの葬儀儀式を行っていた：研究

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月6日、2023年
ヨーロッパ人は15,000年前に人食いの葬儀儀式を行っていた：研究

A recent study suggests that ancient Europeans, particularly the Magdalenian Upper Palaeolithic people, engaged in cannibalistic practices during funerals as a form of ritual. The study, published in Quaternary Science Reviews, sheds light on the widespread occurrence of cannibalism among this group between 11,000 and 17,000 years ago.

Researchers examined 25 burial sites across various European countries, including France, Germany, Spain, Russia, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Portugal. They discovered evidence of chew marks on human bones, utilization of human skulls as cups, and extraction of bone marrow for sustenance. In some instances, the remains of animals were also found alongside human remains.

The frequency of cannibalistic practices among Magdalenian sites surpasses any other known cases among earlier or later human populations. This suggests that cannibalism was a method employed by these people to dispose of their dead. Contrary to earlier theories, the cannibalism was not solely driven by necessity but held significance as a funerary practice.

According to Dr. Silvia Bello, one of the co-authors of the study, cannibalism during this time period was not merely a survival strategy but rather a deliberate ritualistic act. The findings of this study also help contextualize the discovery of skull cups and human bones at Gough’s Cave.

The study indicates a shift in both genetic ancestry and funerary behavior during the later stages of the Palaeolithic era, suggesting population replacement as Epigravettian groups migrated northwards. This change in funerary practices is believed to be an outcome of demic diffusion, where one population replaces another and brings about shifts in behavior.

Although the authors of the study did not provide immediate comments, their research provides valuable insights into the cultural practices of ancient Europeans.

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

オンライン マーケティングにおける Cookie の同意とプライバシーの重要性

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

コズミック・クリフ: 隠された星の誕生を明らかにする

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

パーサヴィアランス・ローバーの次の目的地: ジュラビ・ポイント

10月7日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

オンライン マーケティングにおける Cookie の同意とプライバシーの重要性

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

コズミック・クリフ: 隠された星の誕生を明らかにする

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

パーサヴィアランス・ローバーの次の目的地: ジュラビ・ポイント

10月7日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

ジェームズ・ウェッブ宇宙望遠鏡が初期銀河に関する驚くべき発見を明らかに

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント