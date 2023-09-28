都市生活

修正ニュートン力学: プラネット ナイン仮説に代わる可能性のあるもの

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

28月2023日、XNUMX年
In a recently published article titled “Modified Newtonian Dynamics as an Alternative to the Planet Nine Hypothesis,” Associate Professor of Physics Kate Brown and Harsh Mathur of Case Western Reserve University discuss the effect that the Milky Way galaxy would have on objects in the outer solar system if the laws of gravity were governed by Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND) rather than Newton’s law of gravitation.

MOND proposes that Newton’s law of gravitation holds true until the point at which gravitational acceleration becomes small enough for a different regime of gravitational behavior to take over. Brown and Mathur, who had previously studied MOND’s effect on galactic dynamics, found renewed interest in the theory after astronomers announced in 2016 that a few objects in the outer solar system exhibited orbital anomalies that could potentially be explained by the presence of a ninth planet.

The researchers aimed to determine if the data supporting the Planet Nine hypothesis would rule out MOND. However, they discovered that MOND predicts clustering effects that have been observed by astronomers. They emphasized that the current dataset is too limited to draw reliable conclusions, leaving room for multiple possibilities to be considered.

Brown explained that regardless of the outcome, this research emphasizes the potential for the outer solar system to serve as a laboratory for testing gravity and exploring fundamental problems in physics.

The Astronomical Journal, where the article was published, is a monthly, peer-reviewed open access publication of the American Astronomical Association.

定義：
– Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND): A theory proposing an alternative regime of gravitational behavior when gravitational acceleration becomes sufficiently small.
– Newton’s law of gravitation: A fundamental principle stating that the force of gravity between two objects is directly proportional to the product of their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them.

ソース：
– “Modified Newtonian Dynamics as an Alternative to the Planet Nine Hypothesis” – The Astronomical Journal

