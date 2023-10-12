都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

ウェールズ大学が宇宙の創造を探る宇宙望遠鏡ミッションに貢献

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月12日、2023年
ウェールズ大学が宇宙の創造を探る宇宙望遠鏡ミッションに貢献

Cardiff University in Wales will be providing expertise and technology for a space telescope mission that aims to study the creation of the universe. The project will specifically focus on the Big Bang and how the universe was formed over 13.7 billion years ago.

The mission, known as LiteBIRD, will analyze the remnants left behind from the Big Bang. The satellite will test the current theory surrounding the universe’s formation, including the concept of cosmological inflation, which suggests that the universe rapidly expanded immediately after the Big Bang.

LiteBIRD aims to launch in the early 2030s and will consist of a combination of high, mid, and low frequency telescopes. Professors Peter Hargrave and Erminia Calabrese of Cardiff University’s School of Physics and Astronomy will lead the UK contribution to the mission. They will be responsible for designing and building the optics for two of the telescopes.

With the help of Cardiff University’s “unique technologies,” the mission hopes to effectively investigate the properties of the cosmic microwave background (CMB) light. This will enable scientists to search for evidence of gravitational waves that could have been caused by inflation right after the Big Bang. The findings will either confirm or rule out various inflation models, providing a deeper understanding of the origins of our universe.

The UK Space Agency (UKSA) has provided an initial funding of £2.7m for the project, which will be used to design the specialized telescopes and produce the necessary lenses and filters at Cardiff University.

This collaboration between Cardiff University and the LiteBIRD consortium marks a significant contribution to the exploration of the universe’s creation and will further enhance our understanding of how it all began.

ソース：
– BBC News: [link]
– 英国宇宙庁

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

女性は短期的な恋愛では体力を好むが、長期的な成功には親和的なユーモアを好む

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

金環日食を安全に観察・撮影するためのガイド

10月13日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

宇宙の衛星: 電波天文学への脅威と宇宙とのつながり

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

女性は短期的な恋愛では体力を好むが、長期的な成功には親和的なユーモアを好む

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

金環日食を安全に観察・撮影するためのガイド

10月13日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

宇宙の衛星: 電波天文学への脅威と宇宙とのつながり

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

オゾンにさらされた大豆のストレスレベルの測定に蛍光を使用

10月13日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント