生物学の発見：新しい哺乳類の細胞小器官とマルハナバチの防御機構

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月9日、2023年
In a recent breakthrough, a team of cell biologists at ETH Zurich made a significant discovery by identifying a new organelle called the exclusome in mammalian cells. The exclusome is composed of DNA rings known as plasmids. This finding opens up new avenues for studying the cellular processes and functions related to the exclusome.

Meanwhile, at the University of Exeter, biologists found that bumble bees have a unique defense mechanism against Asian hornets. When attacked, bumble bees drop to the ground, causing the hornets to lose their grip. This behavior allows the bees to shake off their attackers and escape unharmed.

Moving on to technology news, researchers at the University of Jyväskylä developed a groundbreaking technique based on 18th-century mathematics. Their findings indicate that simpler AI models do not necessarily require deep learning to perform complex tasks. This discovery has implications for the development of more efficient and resource-friendly AI systems.

In the field of robotics, engineers at Northwestern University created an AI system capable of designing new robots from scratch in just seconds. The system’s ability to design a walking robot within a minute demonstrates the potential for rapid advancements in robot design.

Additionally, a team of robotics engineers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology successfully created and tested a 130-gram soft robot gripper capable of lifting a 100-kg object. This achievement showcases the progress in developing lightweight yet powerful robotic systems.

In the realm of materials science, engineers at the University of California San Diego developed an innovative energy-storing material that can also function as a casing and battery for electronic gadgets. This material has the potential to revolutionize the design and functionality of smartphones and other electronic devices.

Turning to medical research, a team of researchers from various institutions found that the human infant immune system has a unique and effective response to SARS-CoV-2 infection. They discovered that infants maintain an antibody response for up to 300 days, suggesting potential insights for COVID-19 treatment and prevention strategies.

In other scientific findings, a study conducted by researchers at Aberystwyth University revealed that the “Altar Stone” at Stonehenge originated from a different source than the other stones that make up the ancient monument. This discovery challenges existing theories about the construction and history of Stonehenge.

Lastly, researchers at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health discovered a potential side effect of COVID-19 vaccines in women of reproductive age—vaginal bleeding. This finding highlights the importance of monitoring and understanding the full range of potential side effects associated with vaccination.

These diverse scientific discoveries contribute to our understanding of various fields, ranging from biology to technology and beyond. They pave the way for further research, innovation, and advancements in these areas.

ソース：
– 細胞の分子生物学 (2023)。 DOI: 10.1091/mbc.E23-04-0118
