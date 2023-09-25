都市生活

新しい研究は、コロンビアマダラガエルに対する緩和的転座の影響を調査します

Byガブリエル・ボータ

25月2023日、XNUMX年
A new study conducted by a University of British Columbia master’s student, Megan Winand, aims to shed light on the impacts of mitigation translocation on Columbia spotted frogs. Mitigation translocation refers to the movement of animals from one location to another as a conservation effort during construction or development projects. While mitigation translocation has become increasingly common in British Columbia since the Sea to Sky project, its impacts have been minimally studied.

Columbia spotted frogs are considered an important “indicator species” as they can provide valuable insights into the health of ecosystems. Winand explains, “If the frog isn’t doing well, because it’s taking in whatever pollutants are from the air or the wetland itself, it’s likely because the ecosystem isn’t doing well.” Furthermore, these frogs play a significant role in the food web, serving as both prey and predator.

The study conducted by Winand involved tagging Columbia spotted frogs in the Mayook Wetland near Cranbrook, British Columbia. The frogs were divided into three groups: one group was left in their original habitat as a control group, another group was moved a short distance of about one kilometer, and the final group was relocated a farther distance of about five kilometers. Over the course of the spring and summer, the frogs were tracked using radio trackers and transponder tags.

The findings of the study are still being analyzed, but Winand hopes that her research will contribute to the understanding of the effectiveness of mitigation translocation and its impacts on species survival and movement. This study is part of a two-year endeavor conducted in partnership with Ducks Unlimited Canada and the B.C. Ministry of Water, Land, and Resource Stewardship.

The results of this research could have implications for future conservation efforts and provide valuable insights into the impacts of mitigation translocation on wildlife species. It is a crucial step in understanding the consequences and effectiveness of this practice, which is still relatively understudied.

Title: New Study Examines the Impacts of Mitigation Translocation on Columbia Spotted Frogs
出典: ブリティッシュ コロンビア大学
Definition of "mitigation translocation": The movement of animals from one location to another of equal or higher value as part of a conservation effort.
Definition of "indicator species": A species that can provide information about the health and condition of an ecosystem.
