都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

コロンビアマダラガエルに対する緩和的転座の影響の研究

Byガブリエル・ボータ

25月2023日、XNUMX年
コロンビアマダラガエルに対する緩和的転座の影響の研究

Megan Winand, a master’s student at the University of British Columbia, is conducting research on the impacts of mitigation translocation on Columbia spotted frogs. Mitigation translocation involves moving animals from one location to another, usually to preserve their habitat during construction or development projects. This practice gained attention during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler, when over 1,000 amphibians, including the red-legged frog, were carefully relocated to ensure their survival.

Columbia spotted frogs are considered an “indicator species,” meaning their population reflects the overall health of an ecosystem. By tracking the movements of these frogs, Winand hopes to gain insights into the effectiveness of mitigation translocation and its impact on the frogs and their habitat.

Using radio trackers and transponder tags, Winand monitored the frogs in the Mayook Wetland in southeastern B.C. The frogs were divided into three groups: one left in their original habitat as a control group, one moved a short distance of about one kilometer, and another relocated a farther distance of about five kilometers. Over the summer months, Winand documented their movements and recorded their measurements.

This research project, conducted in partnership with Ducks Unlimited Canada and the B.C. Ministry of Water, Land, and Resource Stewardship, aims to shed light on the effectiveness of mitigation translocation and its potential implications. By answering basic questions about survival and movement, the study will pave the way for further exploration of topics such as resource competition, disease, and genetics. This research is crucial for developing informed conservation strategies and ensuring the long-term viability of Columbia spotted frogs and their ecosystems.

ソース：
– ブリティッシュコロンビア大学
– Ducks Unlimited Canada
– B.C. Ministry of Water, Land, and Resource Stewardship

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

コロンビアマダラガエルに対する緩和的転座の影響

25月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

木星の衛星エウロパで二酸化炭素が検出、隠れた海を示唆

25月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

人類の進化に関する驚くべき真実: 結局のところ、私たちはそれほど特別ではない

25月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

コロンビアマダラガエルに対する緩和的転座の影響

25月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

コロンビアマダラガエルに対する緩和的転座の影響の研究

25月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

木星の衛星エウロパで二酸化炭素が検出、隠れた海を示唆

25月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

人類の進化に関する驚くべき真実: 結局のところ、私たちはそれほど特別ではない

25月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント