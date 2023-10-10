都市生活

アト秒物理学の背後にある科学とヨクト秒精度の必要性

マンフォ・ブレシア

10月10日、2023年
アト秒物理学の背後にある科学とヨクト秒精度の必要性

In the world of physics, attosecond-level timescales are incredibly important for understanding processes that occur at the most fundamental levels of reality. Recently, a trio of physicists was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for their work in developing methods for probing physics on these tiny timescales.

An attosecond is an incredibly short unit of time, representing just 1 part in 10^18 of a second, or a billionth of a billionth of a second. While this level of precision is impressive, it is still not fast enough to measure everything that occurs in nature. There are four fundamental forces in nature: gravitation, electromagnetism, the weak nuclear force, and the strong nuclear force. Attosecond-level physics can describe gravitational and electromagnetic interactions, as well as most weak interactions. However, it cannot explain interactions mediated by the strong nuclear force.

To truly understand the universe, scientists must delve deeper into the realm of particle physics and achieve yoctosecond (~10^-24 second) precision. The yoctosecond level of precision would allow scientists to study and explain all fundamental interactions in our universe.

The Standard Model of particle physics explains the three fundamental quantum forces in our universe: electromagnetism, weak force, and strong force. With the inclusion of gravity, a total of 26 fundamental constants are needed to fully understand our universe.

The speed of light plays a crucial role in precision particle physics experiments. When particles are collided at near-light speeds, the debris from the collisions can be analyzed to reconstruct what occurred during the collisions. The speed of light allows scientists to convert time measurements into distance, providing valuable information about the particles involved.

In conclusion, attosecond-level physics has provided valuable insights into the fundamental forces of our universe. However, to fully grasp the intricacies of particle interactions, scientists need to achieve even greater precision on the yoctosecond timescale.

By マンフォ・ブレシア

