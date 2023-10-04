都市生活

10月4日、2023年
アストロスケール、宇宙ジャンクミッションのために日本の省から80万ドルの資金を受け取る

Astroscale, a space debris removal company, has secured up to $80 million in funding from the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) for an important mission to combat space junk. The funding will enable Astroscale to develop an on-orbit inspection demonstration mission aimed at imaging and diagnosing a defunct satellite in space.

The selection of Astroscale for this project was made through MEXT’s Small and Business Innovation Research program, with the project scheduled to continue until March 2028. The total value of the project is estimated to be around 12 billion yen (approximately $80 million USD).

The funding will not only support Astroscale in advancing the technology required for complex orbital work, but it will also enhance their capabilities in inspecting and characterizing various active spacecraft and large debris objects in space. Astroscale, which is headquartered in Japan with subsidiaries in the UK, the US, France, and Israel, is focused on developing innovative solutions to tackle the growing issue of space debris.

Space debris has become a pressing problem in recent years, with thousands of defunct satellites, rocket stages, and other debris orbiting the Earth. This space junk poses significant risks to operational satellites and manned space missions. Astroscale’s mission aligns with the global efforts to address this issue and ensure a sustainable and secure space environment for future space exploration.

Astroscale’s expertise in space debris removal and their collaboration with the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology will enable them to play a vital role in mitigating the risks posed by space junk. This funding marks a significant step forward in their efforts to make space safer and cleaner for all.

