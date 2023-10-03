都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

Prototype Satellite AST SpaceMobile Raises Concerns about Brightness and Potential Impact on Astronomy

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月3日、2023年
Prototype Satellite AST SpaceMobile Raises Concerns about Brightness and Potential Impact on Astronomy

A prototype satellite launched by AST SpaceMobile has been causing concerns among astronomers due to its brightness in the night sky. The satellite, BlueWalker 3, was launched into low Earth orbit in September 2022 and deployed a large antenna to support direct-to-device communications.

Astronomers around the world observed BlueWalker 3 and documented its brightness in an upcoming paper to be published in the journal Nature. Shortly after the antenna deployment, the satellite’s magnitude increased from 6 to 0.4, making it one of the brightest objects in the night sky. Although the brightness fluctuated over time, reaching magnitude 0.4 again in April 2023, astronomers remain worried about the increasing brightness of commercial satellites and the impact it will have on astronomy.

Siegfried Eggl of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, one of the authors of the study, expressed concerns about the trend of larger and brighter commercial satellites being launched in the future. The International Astronomical Union Centre for the Protection of the Dark and Quiet Sky from Satellite Constellation Interference (IAU CPS) is working to study the impact of satellite constellations on astronomy and develop methods to mitigate those effects.

AST SpaceMobile has stated that they are collaborating with NASA and astronomy working groups to find solutions to the concerns raised. They plan to reduce satellite brightness through “roll-tilting flight maneuvers” and the use of anti-reflective materials in future satellites.

While AST SpaceMobile’s satellite constellation is smaller compared to others, with approximately 90 satellites needed for global coverage, concerns about brightness and interference with radio astronomy remain. SpaceX has worked with astronomers to address the brightness of its Starlink satellites and has coordination agreements with the National Science Foundation (NSF). The NSF is also finalizing similar agreements with Amazon and OneWeb. However, no coordination agreement has been announced between the NSF and AST SpaceMobile.

Despite concerns, astronomers understand the need for improved connectivity and internet access but emphasize the importance of balancing progress with the negative impact of bright satellites on the night sky.

出典: 提供されていません。

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

北京が将来の月探査と研究基地を計画する中、中国の月探査が前進

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

Athena: ニューサウスウェールズ州の山火事と戦う AI を活用した火災モデリング システム

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船が歴史的な小惑星サンプルを地球に帰還

10月4日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

北京が将来の月探査と研究基地を計画する中、中国の月探査が前進

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

Athena: ニューサウスウェールズ州の山火事と戦う AI を活用した火災モデリング システム

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船が歴史的な小惑星サンプルを地球に帰還

10月4日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NGC 4654 の素晴らしい画像: おとめ座銀河団の中間渦巻銀河

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント