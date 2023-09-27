都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

NASAの宇宙飛行士、記録樹立の371日間の宇宙滞在を終えて地球へ帰還

Byガブリエル・ボータ

27月2023日、XNUMX年
NASAの宇宙飛行士、記録樹立の371日間の宇宙滞在を終えて地球へ帰還

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has safely returned to Earth after spending a record-setting 371 days in space. Rubio, along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, landed southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, with the help of parachute assistance. Following post-landing medical exams, the crew will return to Karaganda before Rubio boards a NASA plane back to Houston, where he will reunite with his family.

Rubio’s extended stay in space was unexpected, as technical difficulties led to a coolant leak in their Soyuz spacecraft. To ensure the crew’s safety, a different spacecraft had to be sent to the space station, causing a delay in Rubio’s return. With a total of 371 days in space, Rubio has now surpassed the previous record of 355 days held by Mark Vande Hei.

This extended mission is not simply a milestone, but also contributes significantly to our understanding of long-duration space missions. Bill Nelson, the administrator of NASA, stated that Rubio’s contribution provides valuable insights as the agency plans for future exploration missions to the Moon through the Artemis program and beyond to Mars.

During his time aboard the International Space Station, Rubio conducted various scientific investigations. His research included studying the adaptation of bacteria to spaceflight and the effects of exercise on human physiology during long-duration missions. The mission also allowed researchers to observe the impact of prolonged spaceflight on the human body.

Throughout his stay, Rubio completed nearly 6,000 orbits around the Earth and traveled over 157 million miles, equivalent to approximately 328 trips to the Moon and back. This record-setting mission represents a significant achievement for NASA and further establishes the agency’s commitment to exploration and discovery in outer space.

ソース：
– [ここにソースを追加]
– [ここにソースを追加]

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

北極の湖におけるメタン循環が気候変動に与える影響を研究が明らかに

30月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

NASAとSpaceXがサイケミッションの打ち上げ日をXNUMX月に設定

30月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

パーソナライズされたオンライン体験のための Cookie 設定管理の重要性

30月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

北極の湖におけるメタン循環が気候変動に与える影響を研究が明らかに

30月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASAとSpaceXがサイケミッションの打ち上げ日をXNUMX月に設定

30月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

パーソナライズされたオンライン体験のための Cookie 設定管理の重要性

30月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASA、学際的な科学のためにニューホライズンズ宇宙船の運用を延長

30月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント