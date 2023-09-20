都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

NASA、小惑星2023 SN1の接近を警告

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

20月2023日、XNUMX年
NASA、小惑星2023 SN1の接近を警告

NASA has recently revealed that an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 SN1 is rapidly approaching Earth and will make its closest approach to the planet today, September 20. This asteroid is part of the Apollo group, which consists of Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth’s.

Asteroid 2023 SN1 is currently traveling at a speed of 58306 kilometers per hour, just shy of the speed of a spacecraft. It is expected to pass Earth at a distance of just 332,000 kilometers, which is closer than the Moon’s distance from Earth (384,400 kilometers). This makes it one of the closest asteroids to pass Earth in recent months.

Despite its close proximity, NASA has deemed this asteroid non-threatening due to its small size. It is estimated to be approximately 15 feet wide, about the size of a small car.

To monitor the impact risk of Near-Earth Objects, NASA has implemented a new impact monitoring system called Sentry-II. This system uses an algorithm to calculate the potential impact of asteroids. By tracking the orbital path of the asteroid through infrared data, NASA can predict its orbit years into the future.

Currently, there have been nearly 28,000 near-Earth asteroids discovered using various technology instruments used to track objects in the sky.

出典：NASA

定義：
– Asteroids: Ancient space rocks left over from the early formation of our solar system.
– Near-Earth Objects: Asteroids or comets that pass within 1.3 astronomical units (AU) of Earth.
– Apollo group: Earth-crossing asteroids with semi-major axes larger than Earth’s.
– Impact monitoring system: A system used to track and predict the potential impact of asteroids on Earth.

出典：NASA

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

アメリカ大陸の数百万人が壮大な金環日食を目撃

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船、ユタ砂漠への着陸に向けて小惑星サンプルカプセルを放出へ

23月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

目的のある行動の起源: 幼児研究からの洞察

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

アメリカ大陸の数百万人が壮大な金環日食を目撃

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船、ユタ砂漠への着陸に向けて小惑星サンプルカプセルを放出へ

23月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

目的のある行動の起源: 幼児研究からの洞察

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

OSIRIS-REx ミッション: 異星人の岩石標本を地球に持ち帰る

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント