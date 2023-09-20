都市生活

NASA の OSIRIS-REx ミッション: 小惑星ベンヌの理解に向けた重要な一歩

Byガブリエル・ボータ

20月2023日、XNUMX年
Summary: As NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission nears its completion, the anticipation grows for the sample of asteroid Bennu to return to Earth. This mission is not only aimed at averting a potential catastrophic collision but also provides invaluable insights into the formation of our solar system and the origin of life on Earth. Despite the threat, NASA has calculated the odds of Bennu crashing into Earth to be 1 in 2700, with the most critical timeframe being September 24, 2182.

NASA initiated the OSIRIS-REx mission in 2016, deploying a spacecraft to study and collect samples from asteroid Bennu. First identified in 1999, Bennu is a near-Earth asteroid with a diameter comparable to New York’s Empire State Building. The impact of a collision with Earth could release energy equivalent to 22 atomic bombs.

In October 2020, a significant milestone was achieved when OSIRIS-REx successfully collected a sample weighing approximately 250 grams, the largest ever extracted from space. The spacecraft will release the sample in a capsule resembling a mini-fridge into Earth’s atmosphere. It will endure extreme temperatures and parachute into Utah’s Great Salt Lake Desert at an astonishing speed of 28,000 mph.

The primary objective of this mission is to avert potential disaster by gaining a better understanding of Bennu’s composition and trajectory. However, the sample retrieved from Bennu holds immense scientific value. It offers a glimpse into the processes that shaped our solar system billions of years ago and may even shed light on the origin of life on Earth.

Named by a nine-year-old resident of North Carolina in 2013, Bennu derives its name from an ancient Egyptian deity. Despite the potential danger, NASA’s calculations provide some reassurance. The odds of Bennu colliding with Earth are estimated to be 1 in 2700, with the most critical timeframe being September 24, 2182.

By ガブリエル・ボータ

