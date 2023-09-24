都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

NASAのオシリス・レックスが小惑星ベンヌのサンプルを地球に届けることに成功

Byガブリエル・ボータ

24月2023日、XNUMX年
NASAのオシリス・レックスが小惑星ベンヌのサンプルを地球に届けることに成功

After a seven-year expedition spanning over 6.2 billion km, NASA’s mothership Osiris-Rex has successfully delivered a sample of rubble from the asteroid Bennu back to Earth. The sample, which was collected in 2020, holds approximately 250 g of material, with the exact weight to be determined in the coming weeks. This mission marks the first time NASA has brought back a sample from an asteroid.

Bennu, a carbon-rich asteroid roughly the size of a skyscraper, is of particular interest due to its proximity to Earth. Scientists believe that it poses a potential collision risk in the next century. The study of the Bennu sample will allow researchers to investigate the origin of the Sun and other planets, as well as gain insights into how life formed on Earth.

In addition to studying the Bennu sample, Osiris-Rex is now on its way to another asteroid called Apophis, which it is expected to reach in 2029. These missions aim to not only further our understanding of asteroids but also explore potential ways to deflect them if they pose a threat to Earth.

The contents of the Bennu sample are expected to be carbonaceous and dark in appearance, with a significant amount of carbon content. Scientists anticipate finding organic molecules, such as compounds of amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. Additionally, the sample may provide evidence of water in different forms, offering insights into the role asteroids played in delivering water to early Earth.

The container holding the Bennu sample will be opened within the next couple of days, allowing the public to view its contents. This milestone achievement represents a significant step forward in our exploration of asteroids and their potential impact on our planet.

Sources: Hindustan Times, NASA

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

ノースヨークシャー鉱山での火星のような環境の探索

24月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

重力宇宙の視覚化: シミュレーションデータは将来の宇宙ベースの天文台を示しています

24月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

超大質量ブラックホールがこれまで考えられていたよりも速く栄養を摂っていることが新たな研究で明らかになった

24月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

ノースヨークシャー鉱山での火星のような環境の探索

24月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

重力宇宙の視覚化: シミュレーションデータは将来の宇宙ベースの天文台を示しています

24月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

超大質量ブラックホールがこれまで考えられていたよりも速く栄養を摂っていることが新たな研究で明らかになった

24月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

NASAカプセルが着陸に成功、史上最大の小惑星サンプルを持ち帰る

24月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント