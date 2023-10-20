新しい研究は、超高密度の小惑星には超重元素が含まれている可能性があることを示唆しています

A recent study has found that certain ultradense asteroids in our solar system might be composed of superheavy elements that have never been observed on Earth. These asteroids have a density far greater than conventional matter found on our planet, making their composition unique and intriguing for scientists.

One example is Asteroid 33 Polyhymnia, located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The density of Polyhymnia is so extreme that it cannot be compared to anything on Earth. This has led researchers to believe that it and other similar asteroids could consist of undiscovered types of matter that cannot be explained using conventional physics.

The study, conducted by Johann Rafelski and his colleagues from the University of Arizona, focused on compact ultradense objects (CUDOs). These astronomical bodies have a mass density greater than that of osmium, which is the densest naturally occurring element on Earth. The researchers propose that asteroids like Polyhymnia may be composed of elements with atomic numbers higher than 118, which have never been observed before.

The study, which has been accepted for publication in the European Physical Journal Plus, suggests that there may be an “island of nuclear stability” around atomic numbers 164, where superheavy elements could exist. Although elements beyond atomic number 118 are currently theoretical and unstable, the density of these elements is expected to increase further down the periodic table.

If it is confirmed that certain asteroids in the asteroid belt contain unobtainable elements, they could become future targets for mining missions. The possibility of obtaining superheavy elements, even those that are currently unstable or unobserved, from within our own solar system is an exciting prospect.

In conclusion, this study highlights the potential existence of superheavy elements in ultradense asteroids, which could provide important insights into the composition of our solar system and open up new avenues for future exploration and resource extraction.

Source: Superheavy elements and ultradense matter, Springer