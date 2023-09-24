都市生活

アズレンの青い色合いの謎に迫る

Byガブリエル・ボータ

24月2023日、XNUMX年
Azulene, with its captivating deep blue color, has long been a puzzle for chemists worldwide. The Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry (IOCB) Prague has taken a step closer to unraveling this mystery, with their research published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS).

Azulene’s enigmatic properties have puzzled scientists for decades. However, nearly half a century ago, Professor Josef Michl shed some light on its blue color. Now, Dr. Tomáš Slanina and his team, from the Redox Photochemistry group at IOCB, are continuing this investigation.

Their primary objective is to understand why azulene defies Kasha’s rule, a fundamental principle governing the emission of light in molecules. Kasha’s rule states that after absorption of light, molecules should emit fluorescence from the lowest-energy excited state. However, azulene does not adhere to this rule, making it even more fascinating to study.

The research by Dr. Slanina’s team combines theoretical calculations and experimental techniques to delve deep into the electronic structure and photophysical properties of azulene. Their work aims to unravel the underlying mechanisms that give azulene its distinct blue color and unusual light-emitting behavior.

By building upon the foundations laid by Professor Michl, the researchers at IOCB Prague are paving the way for future breakthroughs in understanding azulene. This molecule’s unique properties could have implications in various fields, such as materials science and organic electronics.

As more insights are gained into the secrets of azulene, scientists are bringing us closer to unlocking its full potential. The beauty and intrigue of this molecule continue to inspire researchers worldwide.

ソース：
– Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS)
– Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry (IOCB) Prague

