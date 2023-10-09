都市生活

新しい研究は炭素循環における自然岩石風化の役割の理解に疑問を呈する

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月9日、2023年
A recent study conducted by the University of Oxford has challenged the prevailing belief that natural rock weathering acts as a carbon dioxide (CO2) sink. The research suggests that rock weathering can actually serve as a significant CO2 source, comparable to volcanic emissions.

In the geological carbon cycle, rocks contain a substantial amount of carbon in the form of ancient plant and animal remains. These rocks can absorb CO2 through chemical weathering, counterbalancing the continuous emissions from volcanoes and playing a vital role in regulating Earth’s temperature.

The study quantified an additional process by which rocks release CO2 into the atmosphere. This process occurs when rocks that were once formed on ancient sea-floors and buried with organic carbon resurface, exposing the carbon to oxygen and water, leading to the release of CO2. This challenges the previous understanding that weathering rocks are solely a CO2 sink.

Measuring the release of CO2 from organic carbon in rocks has been challenging. However, the researchers in this study used a tracer element, rhenium, released into water when organic carbon in rocks reacts with oxygen. By measuring rhenium levels in river water, they were able to quantify the CO2 release.

The study found that areas with concentrated CO2 release were primarily located in mountain ranges with high uplift rates, where sedimentary rocks were exposed. The global CO2 release from rock weathering was estimated at 68 megatons of carbon annually, comparable to the CO2 emissions from volcanoes.

While the CO2 emissions from rock weathering are relatively minor compared to human-generated emissions, understanding these natural processes is essential for accurately predicting and managing the carbon budget. Future research will focus on how human-induced climate change and alterations in erosion might exacerbate the natural release of CO2 from rock weathering.

