科学

鉱物で生き残る微生物は地球の歴史の手掛かりを持っている可能性がある

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月17日、2023年
Scientists have made a fascinating discovery about ancient microorganisms called methanogens which could shed light on the history of Earth. Methanogens are unique organisms that do not use sunlight for energy and are sensitive to oxygen. They obtain their energy by breaking down rocks and minerals in their environment, producing methane in the process.

The reduction of methane and increase in oxygen in the Earth’s atmosphere around 2.4 billion years ago has puzzled scientists for years. Co-author of the study, Eric Boyd, explains that this coincided with a decrease in methanogen populations. One theory suggests that the methanogens faced increased competition for resources from other organisms, causing their numbers to decline. Another theory proposes that changes in volcanic patterns led to a decrease in available nickel, which is essential for methanogens to survive.

However, the recent research found that nickel-dependent methanogens can survive with much lower amounts of nickel than previously believed. These microorganisms have the ability to store and accumulate nickel within themselves, enabling their survival even in environments where nickel is scarce.

To understand this process, Boyd’s team grew methanogens in varying amounts of nickel and observed their response. By measuring the amount of methane produced, they estimated the methanogens’ growth and survival rates. Using spectroscopic techniques, they were able to determine the amount of nickel stored in the cells.

The implications of this study extend beyond the scientific realm. Boyd believes that a deeper understanding of this biomining process could lead to the development of mining technologies with less environmental impact. He highlights three key aspects of the research: the discovery that cells can obtain nickel from minerals, the ability of methanogens to thrive with low nickel concentrations, and their capacity to accumulate it for future use.

This research not only provides insights into how life originated on Earth, but also offers clues about creating a habitable environment for other life forms. By unraveling the mysteries of methanogen survival, scientists are one step closer to understanding the ancient history of our planet.

