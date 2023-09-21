都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

チャンドラヤーン3号の着陸船と探査機の復活に取り組むISROの科学者

Byロバート・アンドリュー

21月2023日、XNUMX年
チャンドラヤーン3号の着陸船と探査機の復活に取り組むISROの科学者

ISRO scientists are working diligently to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 after a 15-day slumber. The team will attempt to perform a “reboot” of the modules on September 21 and 22 during the lunar dawn. By orienting the solar panels to receive sunlight at dawn and leaving the batteries charged, there is hope that the equipment will come back to life once the sun rises.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath expressed optimism, stating, “We can only hope to see the equipment back to life on September 22.” If successful, the instruments on board Vikram and Pragyan could survive the extreme low temperatures of lunar night and continue collecting data for an additional 14 days.

In the best-case scenario, the lander and rover will be commanded to bring the systems back to life, allowing the rover to resume movement on the lunar surface and the equipment on the lander to collect data once again.

This effort is seen as an opportunity to extend the mission’s success further and gather more valuable information from the lunar surface. The scientists at ISRO are working tirelessly to ensure the revival of the instruments, which could significantly contribute to our understanding of the moon.

ソース：
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath
– ISRO officials

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

アメリカ大陸の数百万人が壮大な金環日食を目撃

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船、ユタ砂漠への着陸に向けて小惑星サンプルカプセルを放出へ

23月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

目的のある行動の起源: 幼児研究からの洞察

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

アメリカ大陸の数百万人が壮大な金環日食を目撃

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船、ユタ砂漠への着陸に向けて小惑星サンプルカプセルを放出へ

23月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

目的のある行動の起源: 幼児研究からの洞察

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

OSIRIS-REx ミッション: 異星人の岩石標本を地球に持ち帰る

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント