NASAの探査機「キュリオシティ」が火星のゲディス・ヴァリス・リッジに到達：火星の過去のスナップショット

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

19月2023日、XNUMX年
NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover has successfully reached its long-sought destination, the Gediz Vallis Ridge. The ridge is a significant geological feature on Mount Sharp, a towering mountain on Mars that Curiosity has been exploring since 2014. This ridge holds a crucial record of one of the last wet periods on this part of the Red Planet.

After three years and multiple attempts, Curiosity’s mission team was finally able to navigate past the challenging obstacles of knife-edged rocks and steep slopes to reach the ridge. The achievement marks a significant milestone for the rover and its scientific exploration.

Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity’s project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, expressed his excitement, stating, “It’s a thrill to be able to reach out and touch rocks that were transported from places high up on Mount Sharp that we’ll never be able to visit with Curiosity.”

The Gediz Vallis Ridge offers scientists a unique opportunity to study the remnants of a geological feature known as a debris flow fan. Similar formations are found on both Mars and Earth, but the exact processes behind their formation are still not fully understood.

Curiosity has provided the first up-close views of the eroded remnants of this debris flow fan. The rover’s Mastcam captured 136 individual images of the region, creating an immersive panorama. This mosaic will aid scientists in unraveling the mysteries of how debris flow fans form and the role they played in shaping the Martian landscape.

Moving forward, Curiosity’s next goal is to investigate the Gediz Vallis Channel, a pathway through which water flowed approximately 3 billion years ago. This ancient water flow carried rocks and debris that eventually piled up to form the Gediz Vallis Ridge. By analyzing these geological features, scientists hope to gain further insights into Mars’ past climate and its potential for sustaining life.

ソース：
– NASA’s Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) on Twitter
– NASA ジェット推進研究所

