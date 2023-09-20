都市生活

NASA宇宙飛行士フランク・ルビオ氏、宇宙滞在XNUMX周年を祝う予定

Byガブリエル・ボータ

20月2023日、XNUMX年
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio is on the verge of completing a historic feat: spending an entire year in space. As he approaches the 365-day mark of his mission, Rubio spoke to reporters from the International Space Station about his experiences and the importance of role models.

During the interview, Rubio acknowledged the mentors in the military and at NASA who helped him reach his current position. He emphasized the need for individuals, especially men and women, to stand up and be role models for younger generations. Rubio stressed the importance of showing effort, a positive attitude, admitting mistakes, and demonstrating resilience to inspire others.

Rubio’s mission, initially planned for six months, was extended to a year due to a spacecraft malfunction that required the arrival of a replacement Soyuz vehicle. Despite missing important family events, Rubio remained positive and focused on the mission at hand. He discussed the challenges of working in the unforgiving environment of space and the dedication required to carry out his duties.

In addition to his record-breaking stay in space, Rubio completed a range of scientific experiments, including studying tomato harvests, autonomous robots, and microgravity studies of bubbles. He also performed three critical spacewalks to upgrade the International Space Station’s power systems.

With an expected landing date of September 27, Rubio will join the ranks of only seven people who have spent more than a year in space. His achievement surpasses the previous record of 355 days set by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei. The only other individuals to exceed 365 days in space were Soviet cosmonauts during visits to the Mir space station.

After being reunited with his family, Rubio expressed his anticipation for the silence and peace of his backyard. Having lived in the constant hum of machinery on the ISS, he looks forward to enjoying the tranquility of nature on Earth.

出典: Space.com

By ガブリエル・ボータ

