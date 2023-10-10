都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

植生状態の監視と気候変動の分析を目的としたPVCC衛星の打ち上げに成功

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月10日、2023年
植生状態の監視と気候変動の分析を目的としたPVCC衛星の打ち上げに成功

Aerospacelab, in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Belgian Science Policy Office (Belspo), has achieved a major milestone by successfully launching the PVCC satellite. The mission of this satellite is to provide crucial Earth Observation data for monitoring vegetation conditions and analyzing climate change.

The PVCC satellite, short for “Project for On-Board Autonomy – Vegetation – Companion CubeSat,” is a joint effort between VITO and OIP. It was launched from Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on October 9th, and communication with the satellite was established a few hours after the launch.

This is the third satellite developed by Aerospacelab to reach orbit, and it was fully designed and integrated at their Belgian facility. Building on the success of its predecessor, Proba-V, PVCC’s mission is to capture imagery using the spare spectral imager from the Proba-V satellite.

The ESA’s fleet will benefit from this demonstration mission, as it will compare the performance of a small satellite payload on a cubesat platform. This will enable the acquisition of high-quality images of the Earth’s vegetation cover and contribute to the collection and analysis of vital environmental data.

Benoit Deper, the CEO and founder of Aerospacelab, expressed his pride in being selected as the prime contractor for this mission. He stated, “Our team has worked tirelessly with VITO to ensure the success of this mission, which boosts the pace of progress, leading to more significant breakthroughs that will shape the future of space technology and enable the development of more effective solutions to address challenges in the sector.”

With the successful launch of the PVCC satellite, the space community now has a valuable tool to monitor and analyze vegetation conditions and climate change, supporting efforts to understand and mitigate their impacts.

定義：
– PVCC: Project for On-Board Autonomy – Vegetation – Companion CubeSat, a satellite developed by Aerospacelab in collaboration with VITO and OIP.
– CubeSat: A type of miniaturized satellite used for space research.
– Earth Observation: The gathering of information about the Earth’s physical, chemical, and biological systems using remote sensing technologies.
– Spectral Imager: A device that measures the intensity of light at different wavelengths, allowing for the characterization of objects or environments based on their spectral signature.

ソース：
– Aerospace Lab

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

NASA、これまでに収集された最大の小惑星サンプルの初画像を公開

10月11日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

オンライン プライバシーにおける Cookie の重要性を理解する

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

高リスク地域における環境センサーの脆弱性

10月11日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

NASA、これまでに収集された最大の小惑星サンプルの初画像を公開

10月11日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

オンライン プライバシーにおける Cookie の重要性を理解する

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

高リスク地域における環境センサーの脆弱性

10月11日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASAのプシュケ宇宙船の打ち上げが悪天候のため遅れる可能性がある

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント