都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

エアロゾルがヒマラヤで気候変動を引き起こしていることが研究で判明

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月14日、2023年
エアロゾルがヒマラヤで気候変動を引き起こしていることが研究で判明

A recent study conducted by the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Ahmedabad has found that aerosols are playing a significant role in heating up the Himalayas. This finding suggests that aerosols will continue to be a crucial driving factor behind climate change in the Hindu Kush-Himalaya-Tibetan Plateau (HKHTP) region.

The study, which utilized ground-based observations, satellite data, and model simulations, is the first of its kind to examine the impact of aerosols on the HKHTP region. The region encompasses eight countries in South Asia, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, China, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal. It is characterized by diverse landscapes, precipitation patterns, vegetation, and socio-economic conditions.

According to the study, aerosols alone contribute to over 50% of the total warming in the lower atmosphere when combined with greenhouse gases. The aerosol radiative forcing efficiency is particularly high over the Indo-Gangetic plain and the Himalayan foothills. The researchers found that the efficiency is 2-4 times higher in these areas compared to other polluted sites in South and East Asia due to higher aerosol optical depth and aerosol absorption.

Lead by senior professor S Ramachandran from PRL, the research was conducted in collaboration with the Research Institute for Sustainability in Germany. The findings were recently published in the Science of the Total Environment journal. The study highlights the need for more accurate representation of aerosol properties, especially black carbon and other aerosols, in climate assessment models.

The study aligns with a 2019 report by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), which revealed that the Hindu-Kush Himalayas are warming at a faster rate than the global average. The consequences of this rapid warming are severe, including accelerated retreat of glaciers, changes in the hydrological cycle, and altered precipitation patterns in the region.

In summary, the research conducted by PRL illustrates the significant contribution of aerosols to the warming of the Himalayas. It emphasizes the urgency of addressing aerosol-induced heating and its potential implications for the HKHTP region.

ソース：
– Study by Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
– International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) report on the Hindu-Kush Himalayas

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

小学校のティーチングアシスタントが週末の治療を受けられず脳卒中で死亡

10月15日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

猫を含むさらに100種以上の哺乳類が光るのが発見される

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

渦巻き銀河: 銀河との遭遇

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

小学校のティーチングアシスタントが週末の治療を受けられず脳卒中で死亡

10月15日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

猫を含むさらに100種以上の哺乳類が光るのが発見される

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

渦巻き銀河: 銀河との遭遇

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

私たちの足の下の音: 音響パターンを通して明らかにされる岩の安定性

10月15日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント