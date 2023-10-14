ヒマラヤ気候におけるエアロゾル：氷河の後退の加速と降水パターンの変化

Researchers have discovered that aerosols are playing a significant role in the accelerated retreat of glaciers and changes in precipitation patterns in the Hindu Kush-Himalaya-Tibetan Plateau (HKHTP) region. Aerosols account for more than half of the total warming in the lower atmosphere, with the remaining contribution coming from greenhouse gases. The study was conducted by scientists from the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad, India, and the Helmholtz Centre Potsdam and the University of Leipzig in Germany.

The researchers focused their study on the Indo-Gangetic Plain, the Himalayan foothills, and the Tibetan Plateau, which are poorly studied regions with sensitive ecosystems and large vulnerable populations. They found that the current climate models underestimate the impact of aerosol-induced heating and warming in the HKHTP region, highlighting the need for a more realistic representation of aerosol properties in these models. The findings have been published in the journal Science of The Total Environment.

The Indo-Gangetic Plain, which spans parts of Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, is heavily polluted, with aerosol optical depth (AOD) values exceeding 0.3 at all observation sites. AOD is a measure of air pollution, with higher values indicating hazy conditions and reduced visibility.

The researchers also discovered that fine aerosol particles, dominant in AOD, are more abundant at higher altitudes in the central Himalayan foothills and are more heat-absorbing due to their black carbon content. They observed higher levels of heat-absorbing aerosols over Nepal’s capital city, Kathmandu, throughout the study period.

Furthermore, the researchers determined that the radiative forcing of aerosols in the atmosphere was 2-4 times more efficient over the Indo-Gangetic Plain and the foothills of the Himalayas, with higher values at greater elevations. The average yearly aerosol heating rates were also found to be significantly higher than previously reported, suggesting that aerosols alone could contribute more than 50% of the total warming in the region.

This groundbreaking analysis utilized ground-based observations, satellite data, and model simulations, providing a comprehensive understanding of the role of aerosols in the Himalayan climate. The results emphasize the need for further research and a more accurate representation of aerosol properties in climate models to better predict and address the impact of aerosols on climate change in the HKHTP region.

