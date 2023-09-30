都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

インドの宇宙船アディティア-L1、地球の影響圏からの脱出に成功

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

30月2023日、XNUMX年
インドの宇宙船アディティア-L1、地球の影響圏からの脱出に成功

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a significant milestone in space exploration. Its Aditya-L1 spacecraft has successfully journeyed beyond 9.2 lakh kilometers from Earth, effectively escaping our planet’s sphere of influence. This marks the second time that ISRO has managed to send a spacecraft outside Earth’s sphere of influence, with the Mars Orbiter Mission being the first.

The Aditya-L1 mission, launched on September 2, 2023, aboard the PSLV-C57 rocket, is India’s first dedicated solar observatory-class mission. The spacecraft carries seven different payloads designed to study various aspects of the Sun. Four of these payloads will observe the Sun’s light, while the remaining three will measure in-situ parameters of plasma and magnetic fields.

Once Aditya-L1 reaches the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1), it will be placed in a halo orbit, maintaining a constant relative position to the Sun. This strategic positioning will allow the spacecraft to continuously observe the Sun throughout its five-year mission duration, providing crucial solar insights and contributing significantly to our understanding of solar physics and heliophysics.

The data collected by the spacecraft’s payloads will provide scientists with valuable insights into the behavior of particles surrounding Earth, the origin and acceleration of solar wind, and space weather phenomena. This information will not only enhance our understanding of the Sun but also contribute to advancements in space weather forecasting, which is vital for protecting satellites and astronauts.

In conclusion, the successful journey of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft beyond Earth’s sphere of influence is a remarkable achievement for ISRO. It paves the way for a deeper understanding of the Sun and its impact on Earth, while also showcasing India’s growing prowess in space exploration.

定義：
– Aditya-L1: India’s first dedicated solar observatory-class mission.
– ISRO: インド宇宙研究機関。
– Lagrange Point 1 (L1): A strategic location approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, where the Aditya-L1 spacecraft is headed.
– PSLV-C57: The rocket used to launch the Aditya-L1 spacecraft.

ソース：
– インド宇宙研究機関 (ISRO)

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

コウテイペンギンの将来: 変化する状況への適応

10月1日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

新しい超大陸の形成は250億XNUMX千万年後に地球上の生命を脅かす可能性がある

10月1日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

地球系外惑星大気中の化学存在量の調節における UV 束と異方性の重要性

10月1日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

コウテイペンギンの将来: 変化する状況への適応

10月1日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

新しい超大陸の形成は250億XNUMX千万年後に地球上の生命を脅かす可能性がある

10月1日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

地球系外惑星大気中の化学存在量の調節における UV 束と異方性の重要性

10月1日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

ジェームズ・ウェッブ宇宙望遠鏡によるセドナ、ゴンゴン、クアオアのNIRSpec観測

10月1日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント